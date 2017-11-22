A.F. Council discusses grants, Christmas festival

by Brooke Murphy

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council gathered on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to go over potential LHTAC grants that could improve streets and sidewalks in American Falls. One of the streets mentioned for possible improvement was Fort Hall Ave. Along with upgrading the sidewalks, the city plans on adding a turning lane next to Highway 39 on the avenue. The deadline for the grant application is Thursday, Dec. 21 and the project would have to be started next April and completed by November. While the grant offers $11 million, the city can only ask for a maximum of $1 million. Because other cities can apply for the grant as well, there is no guarantee that the city will be allotted money. …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!