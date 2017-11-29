Edna “Honey” Hansen passed on to be with the love of her life Kay Hansen on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. She left this world in American Falls, ID, under the care and protection of Edgewood Spring Creek Manor. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Blackburn; Kathryn (Douglas) Wright; and son Kerry (Jill) Hansen. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Press, when a celebration of Kay and Honey’s life will be held in the summer 2018 in American Falls. Condolences may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.

