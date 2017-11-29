Krehbiel’s Sales & Service earns small business award

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, has named Krehbiel’s Sales & Service of Aberdeen as the “Small Business of the Month” for November 2017. Krehbiel’s will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the Senate.

“The Krehbiel family’s commitment to providing top-of-the-line service to their customers has helped shape Krehbiel’s Sales & Services into the successful enterprise that it is,” said Risch. “Having specialized in off-road recreational and utility vehicles since 1972, many Idahoans have made a special trip to Aberdeen simply because of the Krehbiel’s reputation for high quality service. I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to Terry, Valerie, and their employees for this distinction. Their good work makes Idaho proud.”

The business opened its doors to the vehicle dealership in Aberdeen in 1972 while Terry Krehbiel was still in high school. The business has been proudly serving southeast Idaho for the past 45 years. The Krehbiel family specializes in off-road recreational and utility vehicles, along with various brands of lawn care equipment.

The business started with Kawasaki and later picked up Polaris. He has held the number one position in customer service with the Polaris brand. With over 60 years of combined experience, their factory-trained technicians have built a reputation for high quality, dependable repairs for all manner of recreational and utility vehicles. The company’s reputation in this area brings in customers from miles around who have never bought a vehicle from the Krehbiels but who have built a bond of trust with their well-qualified mechanics.

The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship oversees proposed legislation on matters relating to entrepreneurship and provides oversight of the Small Business Administration. The committee also researches, investigates and reports all problems relating to America’s small businesses to the full Senate. As chairman, Risch honors America’s small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Senate each month.

