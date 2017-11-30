Preston Erik Barney was born silently on November 28, 2017, in Idaho Falls, ID. He was welcomed by his loving parents, Devin and Erika Barney of Pingree, and his four adoring siblings. The family will meet with visitors Saturday, December 2, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Lakeview LDS Church located at 2120 W Hwy 39 in Springfield, ID. Interment will follow at the Springfield Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

