Lady Bulldogs pull out three wins in a week

by Daniel Moore — Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School girls’ basketball team started its season out with a winning streak, picking up wins against Castleford, North Gem and Clark County last week.

The Lady Bulldogs played Castleford at home on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Rockland won 50-25. It was an especially impressive win considering that Castleford beat Rockland four times last year, twice in the regular season and twice at state, said Rockland coach Vern Nelson.

Rockland racked up the points in the game fast and early…

