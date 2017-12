Karol Winder passed away Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at her home in American Falls.

A visitation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with a rosary service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Chapel, 352 Roosevelt St., in American Falls. The funeral mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

Condolences may be shared, and a full obituary made available at www.davisrosemortuary.com.