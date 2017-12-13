Thanks for help, support at breakfast

To the editor,

The Aberdeen American Legion Post #59 thanks all who attended the annual Veterans Day Breakfast. We had a great turnout and we had lots of money donated. This was one of the best years yet. Aberdeen has always been great to help out the veterans and this year they outdid themselves!

We also thank all those who helped us at the breakfast, all the Legion members, Randy and Lizette – seniors who are working on their Senior projects, Randy Scovil, from the Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial Group, who are going to help out by matching up to $1,500, and Jay and Marilyn Jackman for the biscuits and gravy, Harold Libby for planning and purchasing all the food, Stokes for all they do for the breakfast and Simplot for the hashbrowns. Thanks to the Aberdeen American Legion Auxiliary who were greeters and who helped with different aspects of the breakfast.

Once again, thank you to all who attended and to all who helped. The veterans at the veterans home greatly appreciate all that Aberdeen does for them.

Hope to see you next year!

Doug Shipley Commander

Aberdeen American Legion Unit #59