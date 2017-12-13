Lady Tigers beat Lady Beavers for second time this season

Vivian Lara led the team with 19 points in the Lady Tigers’ 43-30 win over American Falls Thursday, Dec. 7 at American Falls. Destanie Ponce added 10 points for the Tigers, who led by 14 points headed into the fourth quarter.

Zenaida Colungo and Tatiana Valeriano each scored five points, Aysha Mack scored three and Rosa Palacios scored one point.

Three-point shots were made by Colungo and Lara. …

