Band concerts coming up

The AFHS and WTMS music departments announce their upcoming music concerts. On Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the WTMS Gym will be the 6th grade Band Christmas Concert. Featuring exciting sounds of beginning band and traditional Christmas Carols.

On Monday, Dec. 18, the music department invites everyone to ride the Polar Express with the WTMS Choirs students and the AFHS/WTMS Band students as they perform their Christmas Concert “Holiday Sounds.” The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the AFHS Performing Arts Center.

The concert will feature exciting numbers from the band and choirs and combined pieces including “Silver Bells” and “Polar Express.” At the end of the concert the band and choir will be having their first annual American Falls Christmas Community Carol Sing-along as a audience. Admission is free.