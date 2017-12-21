Al Longoria, age 77, of American Falls, ID, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.

He was born in Las Vegas, NV, on April 30, 1940 to Alfredo and Alvina (Ramirez) Longoria. He was proud that he was raised as a migrant worker. The family settled in Aberdeen, ID, around 1950. He married Debbie Arellano. Together they had four children. This marriage later ended in divorce. He then met Merilee Ricker. They got married Dec. 30, 1991 in Utah. Together they raised Merilee’s two sons and later raised two grandchildren.

In the mid 60’s Al moved to Detroit, Michigan. He worked for Ford Motor Company and Grays Electric. He moved back to Idaho in the 80’s where he began working for the Teamster’s Union where he enjoyed working until retirement. After retirement, Al and Merilee bought a small ranch in American Falls. He enjoyed raising a small herd of cattle. In his spare time, Al loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Al was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Tammy. He is survived by his wife Merilee of American Falls; grandchildren raised as children of his own, Justin (Shelby) Longoria of American Falls and Chloe Longoria of American Falls; three children, Michael (Tammy) Longoria of Texas, Susanna (Brian) Blankenship of Michigan and Christopher Longoria of Michigan; two step-sons, Blake (Veronica) Miller of Oregon, Bret (Amelia) Miller of Idaho; five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; brother, Ruben (Anna) Longoria; sister, Tina Cortez; brothers, Roy (Celia) Longoria, Raul Pruneda, and Louis (Marie) Pruneda. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

The Catholic Rosary Service was at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Holy Spirit Catholic Community, St. Joseph’s Chapel on North Hayes Ave. in Pocatello. The viewing followed at 10:30 until 12 noon at the church. The funeral mass began at 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment was held at 3 p.m. at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, ID. Friends may share memories, photographs and condolences at www.downardfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.