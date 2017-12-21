Karol Winder

July 11, 1948 – Dec. 10, 2017

Karol Ann Winder beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and daughter, was born July 11, 1948 to Art and Emma Keller. She had three brothers Phil, Vern, Rick and two sisters Dorthey and Anita. She grew up in Roberts, ID, on the family farm. She was a free spirit and would often be found on a horse bareback riding through the streets of Roberts.

She married Dallas Winder and born to this marriage were two boys, Jay and Bruce. They made their home in American Falls. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and hunting with her family. She enjoyed chasing her two boys to all their sporting games.

Her laughter was contagious and could often be heard above the crowd. She had several jobs from cooking at Power County Hospital and elementary school to driving the senior citizen bus. But what she enjoyed the most was being a homemaker. She was an exceptional cook, baker, and candy maker.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dallas, one sister Dorthey, and two brothers Phil and Rick. She is survived by her two boys Jay (Cindie) and Bruce (Kristin), one grandson Jared and two granddaughters Adara and Macy. Mom will be missed dearly by all. If her cooking didn’t bring you back wanting more her positive attitude and laughter would.

“Life is good,” is what she always said.

Her family would like to thank everyone at the Portneuf Medical Cancer Center for your professionalism and care during treatments. Thank you.

The resurrection Mass was celebrated Friday, Dec. 15, at St. Mary’s Chapel, 352 Roosevelt St., in American Falls. Condolences may be shared, and a full obituary made available at www.davisrosemortuary.com.