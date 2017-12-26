Synopsis of Power County Commission minutes Published in The Power County Press Dec. 27, 2017.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSSynopsis of Minutes for November 13, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:00 a.m.NOTICES/REPORTS: The Region VI Detention board update was presented.MOTIONS: Agenda Amended and Approved the agenda for November 13, 2017 to include Canvass of Elections. Application for transfer of a retail alcoholic beverage license was approved. Waterways truck/trailer trade assistance up to an amount of $3,000 plus insurance was approved. A Certificate of Residency application for junior college tuition assistance was granted. Canvass of the November 7, 2017 Election results were accepted. Public Defender services reports were presented and accepted. Personnel salary increase was approved upon conclusion probationary period. Contract for snow removal was approved. Commissioner Lasley was nominated to the CAT Board. The Commission agreed to pay rent and modeling fees and assist Falls View Cemetery to secure water for the next couple of years provided PILT funding is available. The Board approved to cover extra expenses above and beyond the Senior Citizen Center remodel grant not to exceed $75,000. No members of the public appeared for the Health West grant public hearing and upon conclusion required certifications were executed. The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office). FUND Paid 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 32,858.15 0002 SICK BANK COMPENSATION $ 437.59 0003 FAIR BOARD $ 326.92 0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,635.22 0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00 0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 3,556.63 0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 32,147.46 0009 DRUG COURT $ 980.50 0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 5,338.86 0015 ELECTIONS $ 3,065.73 0016 INDIGENT $ 11,054.71 0017 JUNIOR COLLEGE TUITION $ – 0020 REVALUATION $ 1,552.48 0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 28,988.00 0024 TORT $ – 0027 WEEDS $ 164.15 0038 WATERWAYS $ 238.52 0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ – 0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 4,190.46 0051 BOND – WATER RIGHTS $ – Total Amount Paid $ 143,595.38 Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $887.92. An Indigent claim was denied, and an Indigent Claim was placed in suspension. Commissioner meeting minutes for August 14, September 8, 18, 22, 25, October 10, 23, 27 and 31, 2017, were approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: A quote for security windows indoors was requested. ISU education, Youth Center, and jail remodel continued. Emergency Courthouse procedures were presented. Executive Sessions were held for indigent and legal advice. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for November 27, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 5:50 p.m.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSSynopsis of Minutes for November 17, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:00 am.MOTIONS: Agenda was approved for Monday, November 17, 2017. The Commission voted to support Landswap between Simplot and BLM.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: Landfill to fill vacancy at the Rockland Transfer Station and are scheduled for monthly updates. Proposed Public Defender rules were presented. Executive Sessions were held for personnel. Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for November 27, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 4:08 p.m.POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONERSSynopsis of Minutes for March 8, 2017 A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us. Meeting convened at 9:16 am.MOTIONS: Agenda was amended to include personnel updates and approved. The Board approved $500.00 be paid from PILT to Blain County toward NACO Conference Support. The Board supported the Gem Plan nominations. The Board approved each full-time receive $50.00 and each Part-Time employee receive $25.00 as a safety award in recognition of 2016 State Insurance refund. Ambulance District administration and financial reports were approved. Junior College tuition assistance certificates of residency were approved and some were denied for lack of required documentation. Power County Security remodel not to exceed $6,000.00 was approved. Installation of electrical for an oven at the Youth Center was approved. The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office). FUND Paid 0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 21,591.07 0003 FAIR BOARD $ 326.92 0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 6,975.72 0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 750.00 0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 27,846.72 0009 DRUG COURT $ 28.50 0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 45.86 0015 ELECTIONS $ 17.68 0016 INDIGENT $ 8,184.23 0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 1,310.59 0027 WEEDS $ 235.41 0038 WATERWAYS $ 212.39 0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 288.39 Total Amount Paid $ 67,813.48 Salary approvals for hiring of a full-time administrative assistance in Juvenile Probation and step increase upon completion of training. Tax cancellations were approved in the amount of $14,956.28. Hardship exemptions were granted in the amount of $1,452.42. Treasurer’s Statement of Cash and LGIP Monthly Statement from the State Treasurer as of October 31, 2017 was accepted. Commissioner meeting minutes for November 13 and 17, 2017, were approved.ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS: An Indigent Case was discussed and the Indigent Director was authorized to negotiate a settlement with the hospital. Rockland Transfer Site was discussed. Indigent Executive Session was held Next regular session for the board to meet is slated for December 4, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 4:57 pm.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!