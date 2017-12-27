July 8, 1928 – Dec. 18, 2017

Ruel J. Westover was born July 8, 1928 in Lancaster, CA, at home. He lived in Colton, CA, and graduated from Colton High School and then served an LDS mission in the Central Pacific Mission of Hawaii. He then went to Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, where he met the love of his life, Beverly Kay Westover from Aberdeen, ID. They were married Dec. 30, 1952 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. This would be their 65th wedding anniversary. They have been blessed with a total of 100 descendants to date, counting their eight children, two girls and six boys, 38 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by: his family members above; his brother, Cecil, and sister, Lucile, of Fontana, CA. He is preceded in death by: his wife, Beverly Kay Westover; and his parents, Ernest Burwell and Louie Westover; one sister, two brothers, and one grandson, Eli Westover. Ruel came from a family of two girls and four boys.

Ruel devoted his life to loving his wife and children, teaching them to work hard through the family business, Westover Plumbing and Tren-Cor Electric. He also taught his children to cherish Eternal values of righteousness through serving the Lord. He served his Father in Heaven in many capacities such as LDS Bishopric, High Priest, 70’s, High Council and as a Scoutmaster.

A viewing will be held Saturday, Dec. 30, at 10 a.m. with funeral services at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen Church Building, under the direction of the Aberdeen Second Ward, 149 W. Central in Aberdeen. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.