Thanks for supporting the book fair

To the editor,

Thank you to the Aberdeen community for your generous support of our annual Scholastic Book Fair that was held in November. A special thanks to the parents who staffed the fair. We couldn’t run a book fair without you. We received $1,959.87 profit from Scholastic to purchase books for our library. With this money we were able to order 90 books – and they just arrived! The books are a good mix of fiction and nonfiction. We anticipate much excitement from the children when they return to school after the Christmas break.

Sincerely,

Kathy Claunch, Elementary Librarian

Makenzie Pratt, Aberdeen PTSA President