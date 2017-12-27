School buildings pass insurance appraisal

Aberdeen School District superintendent Jane Ward reported that the insurance company sent out someone to appraise the school buildings. They try to appraise the buildings every 10 years. According to Ward, the gentleman appraising the district buildings indicated that he had never seen better maintained buildings. He appraises schools across the United States and said Aberdeen’s buildings are better kept than any he has ever seen. She reported this at the meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 13. Trustees present were Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, and Sherrie Mauroner.

Joe Reams with Construction Services Inc. discussed the status of the high school construction project. He provided a handout itemizing expenditures and savings on the contingency utilization for …

