Council approves issuing parking tickets across A.F.

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls city council approved an ordinance that will expand its downtown parking ticket program to the entire city.

The program is to get unused vehicles off of city streets. Cars that are inoperable, uninsured and unlicensed may be ticketed, as well as cars that are not moved in any 72 hour period, said Chief of Police Brandon Wilkinson.

Tickets are paid …

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!