Roger V. McMaster, 62, passed away peacefully at home on Christmas Day, following a year-long battle with cancer. Born in 1955 to Galen and Sigrid McMaster, Roger grew up in American Falls, ID. From an early age, Roger enthusiastically participated in school and church activities. He achieved Eagle Scout (Troop 118), and graduated from American Falls High School in 1973.

Duty, Honor, and Country was a recurring theme throughout Roger’s adult life. He was accepted into the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1977. He then completed the rigorous training to become an Army Ranger. Many of his assignments took him overseas, including postings in Germany, Panama, Colombia, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. One of his many duties was to serve as a Senior United Nations Military Observer (SUNMO) in Egypt and surrounding countries.

Roger retired from the U.S. Army as a Major in 1994. He and his wife, Diana, settled on a small farm in Bald Hills, near Yelm, WA, where they quickly became dynamic members of the community. They joined the volunteer fire department as firefighters and EMTs and their dedication and high achievement earned them positions as instructors and evaluators serving across the state. In 1997 Roger was elected Fire Commissioner of Bald Hills Fire District 17. He served in this post, as well as Chairman of the Board, until he stepped down in December 2017.

Roger was a member of Bald Hills Community Church, and his leadership and exuberant singing voice will be missed.

In his spare time from helping others, he indulged his other hobbies of beekeeping, raising animals, and collecting Americana.

Roger is survived by Diana, the love of his life and wife of 35 years; children, Brandon (Alexandra) and Adrienne; grandchildren, Tristan, Naya, Kaitlin and Garrett; and one great-grandchild, Cleo. He was preceded in death by his father, Galen, but is also survived by his mother, Sigrid, brothers Vern (LeeAnn) and Dwight (Anne), and sister Charlotte (Tim).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Roger and Diana McMaster Endowment at Bates Technical College in Tacoma, WA (http://www.bates.ctc.edu/foundation). The endowment supports local Explorers and Scouts with an emphasis on future first responders, EMTs and nurses.

Full obituary and guestbook can be viewed online at Woodlawn Funeral Home (http://woodlawn-funeralhome.com/obituaries).