Irrigation Equipment Show coming Jan. 11 in Idaho Falls

The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference will showcase the latest information in the irrigation industry. The free event is Thursday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Keefer’s Island at Shilo Inn, 780 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls. No registration is required.

Fifty-five irrigation equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors of landscape and agricultural irrigation products will be at the show to display their latest equipment and services.

“This is a great opportunity for growers and landscape irrigation contractors to come and see the latest developments in the industry and find solutions to their irrigation needs,” said Howard Neibling, education chairman. The event rotates annually between the cities of Nampa, Burley, and Idaho Falls.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!