Lady Beavers have tough break at tournament

by Brooke Murphy

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls girls’ basketball team competed in the Southeast Idaho Holiday Invitational hosted by Aberdeen. They went 0-2 on Thursday, Dec. 28, the first day of the tournament.

The first team they played against was West Jefferson, losing 59-37. American Falls scored six points in the first quarter, nine points in the second quarter, 11 points in the third quarter and another 11 points in the fourth quarter. Madison Udy scored two points, Jessi Smith scored seven points, Emma Barclay scored 18 points, Grace Barclay scored 8 points and Sarah Nelson scored two points for American Falls.

