James Michael Kariger died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at his home in Rockland, ID. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Memorial Gardens of The Wasatch, in Ogden, UT. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

