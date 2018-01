Eloise Povey passed away at her home in American Falls on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at The LDS Church at 650 Pocatello Ave. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Clifton Cemetery, Clifton, ID. For a full obituary or to leave condolences visit www.davisrosemortuary.com.

