Harold Claunch, 86

Reuben Harold “Swede” Claunch, 86, of Idaho Falls, formerly of the Sterling/Aberdeen area, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at his home.

He was born Jan. 20, 1931 in Grandview, ID, the son of Reuben Claunch and Mary Gastineau Claunch.

Harold attended grade school in Grandview through the eighth grade. He graduated from Aberdeen High School.

He excelled in many sports while in high school including basketball, football and track. He will be remembered for his high school athleticism.

He met Ethel Pierce in high school and they later married on June 15, 1950 in Aberdeen and their marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

Harold was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a number of different callings. He and Ethel served in the Texas Dallas Mission in 1994 and later served as temple workers for five years.

Harold farmed for a number of years and in 1970 he began managing the Big-O Tire Store in Aberdeen until 1979 at which time he and his son Dallas started their own tire store in Aberdeen.

He enjoyed golfing and was instrumental in developing the Aberdeen Golf Course with others in the community.

He loved the desert west of Aberdeen where he would hunt, explore and ride snow machines. He also enjoyed playing and coaching church basketball and softball.

He is survived by his children, Dennis (Lorna) Claunch of Burley, Dallas (Kathryn) Claunch of Chubbuck, Sherry Evans of Idaho Falls, Joleen (Curtis) Waltman of Aberdeen and Patricia (Robert) Lee of Island City, OR; 21 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren with two sets of twins on the way and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ethel, his parents, Reuben and Mary, brothers, Alphie Claunch, Wesley Claunch, Maurice Claunch, sisters, Ola Cornforth, Florence Paproski, and Blanche Shier, son-in-law, Morgan Evans, and great-granddaughter, Angel Dawn Davis.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at the Lakeview LDS Church, 2120 West 800 South, Springfield, ID.

The family met with friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, ID, and for one hour prior to the service at the church from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Springfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.