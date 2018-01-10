Lady Tigers lose two last week

The Aberdeen High School Lady Tiger basketball team played two conference games at home last week and fell to both Malad and West Side.

They hosted Malad on Thursday, Jan. 4 and fell to Malad 47-19,

Vivian Lara led the team scoring nine points. She was followed by Zenaida Colungo with four, Jacey Nielsen with three, and Jimena Serna, Aysha Mack and Rosa Palacios each with one point.

