Pauline Thiros will speak at chamber banquet Monday

Pauline Thiros, associate vice president of development and alumni relations at Idaho State University, will speak at the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce Installation Banquet Monday, Jan. 15 at First Mennonite Church, 4th West and Washington. The banquet will begin at 7 p.m.

Pauline Thiros oversees a staff of 15 professionals in University Advancement. She is responsible for all development responsibilities, and successfully directed the first capital campaign in Idaho State University history which raised $152 million and culminated with the construction of the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center. She has been at Idaho State University since 1995. Thiros is passionate about Idaho State University, and is committed to securing private support to advance the university mission and provide more and enhanced opportunities for the students of Idaho. She is a devoted Bengal.

Thiros graduated from ISU in 1994 with a bachelors degree in Health Care Administration and a masters degree in Sports Management. She had a notable career as a member of the Idaho State University volleyball team, her efforts landed her in the ISU Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

