Wrestlers faced off against Shelley, Teton

The American Falls High School wrestling team faced off against Shelley and Teton at Marsh Valley on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Teton bested American Falls 64-18 at the meet. Boone Giulio, Wyatt Kearn and Isaak Avalos won for American Falls. American Falls also suffered the same fate against Shelley, losing 54-22. Winning for American Falls were Giulio, Kearn, Jackson Beck and Jose Jaime.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!