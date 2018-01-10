BLM meets with Arbon residents about fire district

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Bureau of Land Management will meet with Arbon Valley residents tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Arbon School at 7 p.m., to discuss setting up a rural fire district or a rural fire protection association.

The meeting comes on the heels of the large Powerline Fire that threatened the valley last year. Much of the private ground in the valley does not have a fire department or fire district attached to it, said Sarah Wheeler with the BLM.

“Last year’s fire really highlighted the problems with unprotected land,” Wheeler said.

A rural fire district would provide a permanent fund to fight fires through local taxes. A rural fire protection association is more flexible, and includes a partnership between local landowners and nearby government owned property, like BLM ground and forest service property.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!