Lois Jean Holt Palmer, age 85, died Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, after a brief illness.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Neldon. Jean is survived by children Rick (Julie) Palmer, Debbie (Paul) Behrend, and Cori Rogers; sister Shana (Jay) Andersen; and preceded in death by her brother Jack (Joann) Holt.

Jean was born Sept. 16, 1932 in Aberdeen, ID, to parents Jack and Reah Holt. Jean was an active member of the LDS Church where she served in several callings. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1950 where she excelled in music, drama, and class leadership.

She married Neldon, her high school sweetheart, in 1950. Jean helped Neldon on the farm while raising three children. Jean worked in the Spud Bowl cooking and fixing the pinsetters, went from teller to loan officer and then to manager of the Aberdeen Branch of the First Security Bank, and served on the Aberdeen School Board where she helped build a new elementary school and a new vocational shop.

Her interests in music and theatre led her to be part of several Aberdeen Days melodramas. She loved singing and led and participated in several church and community choirs. She loved traveling with her sister, Shana, and her cousins Doreen, Eileen and Jessie. They loved going to California to visit their aunts. She loved her grandchildren, Nic (Kristin) Behrend, Kurt (Kim) Palmer, Jennecca (Greg) Knittel, Karisti (Jed) Gardner, Konan (Wendy) Palmer, Brad (Ana) Rogers, Alison Rogers and Melissa Palmer (deceased). Jean also was blessed with 20 great-grandchildren.

A viewing and short program was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls, ID. A graveside service was held Friday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. at the Aberdeen Cemetery with a luncheon served after at the LDS Church in Aberdeen by the Aberdeen First Ward Relief Society.

The family would like to thank the Spring Creek caregivers for their compassionate care to Jean, and all the doctors and nurses at Power County Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Aberdeen Arts Council’s Grand Piano fund. Donations can be mailed to The Aberdeen Arts Council, Inc., 1555 S. 2800 W., Aberdeen, ID, 83210. The services were on Thursday, Jan. 18, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls. Interment and grave dedication were at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.