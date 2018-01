Lonnie Lloyd Lewis, 77, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Blackfoot, ID. Lonnie was born March 6, 1940 in American Falls, ID.

He always had a love for sports, fishing, hunting, road trips and the outdoors. He is the oldest of four children. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the Army. Lonnie has four amazing children with many grandchildren. Full obituary may be read at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.