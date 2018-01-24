Tiger wrestlers host senior night and Tiger Brawl

The Aberdeen Tiger Wrestling team has been busy since the Christmas Break. They attended Rollie Lane, an invite only tournament, at the Ford Center in Nampa on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 5 and 6. The tournament hosted 60 teams from Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Most of the schools competing at the tournament were 3A, 4A, and 5A schools.

After the first day of competition, the Tigers were ranked 37th overall and placed 44th out of the 60 teams in attendance at the conclusion of the tournament.

“We were really pleased with the outcome the team achieved at this tournament,” said head coach Jordan Johns. “There were a lot of coaches wondering where the wrestlers with the ‘A’ on their warm ups were from. That is a huge compliment to our kids and our program. Our main goal was to expose the team to a bigger tournament setting in preparation for the state tournament. The boys surpassed our expectations and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The Tigers hosted their first home quad matching up with Shelley and South Fremont Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“We only get to wrestle at home three times in a season and we were pleased to have such strong support from our home crowd,” said Johns.

It was an exciting night for the Tigers. For the first time in Aberdeen wrestling history, the Tigers had a girl wrestle for them at home. Kawehi Beck wrestled at 113 pounds against Shelley and won with a pin.

