Rockland boys win big against Mackay, Butte

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School boys’ basketball team had a thrilling week with wins against two top district competitors this week. Rockland beat Mackay 65-62 on Friday, Jan. 19, and a day later beat Butte County 61-58.

“Facing our top opponents on back to back nights was a great test for us. Everyone played well and did what they needed to do to get the win,” said Rockland Coach Shae Neal.

The game against Mackay came down to the final seconds, when Rockland was able to come from behind to force the game into overtime.

“Mackay was a thriller,” Neal said. “We were down five with less than 30 seconds to go. With great teamwork and clutch shots we put it into overtime and finished business to grab the win.”

