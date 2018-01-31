Elizabeth Fillmore

Elizabeth Belnap Fillmore passed away peacefully in her home in Rockland, ID, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

Liz was born Oct. 6, 1949 in Blackfoot, ID, to Wayne and Barbara (Whyte) Belnap. She grew up on their homestead farm in Rupert, ID. She married Lawrence J. Fillmore Aug. 6, 1969 in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple, Idaho Falls, ID. Together Larry and Liz raised nine children; Brad (47), Amy (46), Tammy (44), Craig (42), Doug (40), Bryan (38), Scott (36), Barbara (34), and Vicki (32). Liz loved spending time with her 36 grandchildren. She was also blessed with one great-grandson. Her life focus and joy was her family.

Liz was known for constantly caring for and serving others. She served diligently in the LDS Church her whole life, including a mission with Larry in Tacoma WA.

She was preceded in death by her parents and older brother, Dennis. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, and six siblings.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rockland. A viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared at davisrosemortuary.com.