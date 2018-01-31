Tigers win two, lose one last week

The Aberdeen Tiger boys’ basketball team beat American Falls and Soda Springs and lost to Bear Lake last week. This puts their record at 11-6 overall and 2-3 in conference action. The Tigers are ranked third in the 2A District V South East Idaho conference.

The Tigers hosted the American Falls Beavers Tuesday, Jan, 23 and the game ended with the final score 67-42 with the Tigers as victors. The Tigers put up 16 points in the first quarter, compared to American Falls’ 13. Aberdeen continued to outscore the Beavers in each quarter but the third, 13 to 8, 8 to 13 and 30 to 8 respectively. Dallon Elliott led the team with 18 points. Close behind was Jaxson Wahlen with 16, Jake Hall with ten, Victor Klassen with seven, Alec Feld with seven, Dexton Wallace with six, Bryson Foster with four and Bo Knittel with two points.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, the team traveled to Bear Lake and lost 68-38.

The Tigers were unable to keep up with the Bears and were outscored in each quarter. The Tigers scored 8, 15, 9, and 6 compared to Bear Lake’s 11, 22, 17, and 18.

