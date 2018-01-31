Six escape rooms are available for fundraiser as senior project

One of Aberdeen High School’s seniors is hosting the first ever Aberdeen Escape Room for his senior project.

There will be a total of six escape rooms for all ages. They are “A Force to be Reckoned With, “Alien Invasion” and “Curse of The Mummy” ages five and up, “Caveman Crimes” ages 10 and up and “ Case of Chemical X” and “Shakespeare: Lost in Time” ages 14 and up.

Escape rooms are a set of real life games where you follow clues and solve puzzles to escape a room before the clock runs out. They have actual escape room businesses in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. Aberdeen’s escape rooms are just something fun to do for a good cause.