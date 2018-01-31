Rockland girls defeat three teams last week

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School girls’ basketball team picked up three wins last week, finishing up their season 15-6 and 10-4 in conference play.

First, Rockland downed Watersprings 56-43 at Watersprings on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Waterspring stayed close to Rockland the first quarter, when Rockland pulled away to finish the game off ahead.

“Watersprings played us pretty tough, but in the second quarter we came out and got after them,” said Rockland coach Vern Nelson. “Overall, the kids played well.”

Madalyn Permann led the team with 22 points. Also scoring was Charlotte Wilson with 11, Riley Jensen 10, Jesica Robinson with six, Eryn Parrish with two, Brinkley Boyer with two, Evie Waite with two and Sarah Wood with one.

Then on Thursday, Jan. 25, Rockland faced off against Raft River at Raft River. Rockland won 60-43.

“This was a good win for us,” Nelson said. “Our kids were ready to play. They executed well offensively.”

