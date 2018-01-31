Kerri Porter (Cysewski), 42, residing in Middleton passed away Monday, Jan 29, 2018, after a battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at the LDS Church located at 6655 N Meridian Rd. in Meridian.

A viewing will be held at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2. Arrangements are by Zeyer Funeral Chapel, Nampa. 208-467-7300 To read the obituary or to express condolences visit zeyerfuneralchapel.com.