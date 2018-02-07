Helen Steffensen Wren, 87, of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, Feb. 3 at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Utah.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Blackfoot Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive. The family will meet with friends from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.