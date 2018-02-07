Maria Adela Olivares Cavazos, 87

Maria Adela Olivares Cavazos was swept away into the Creator’s Infinite Sea of Love on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.

Maria passed into glory in her home surrounded by family.

Maria was born on Aug. 23, 1930 in San Luis Potosi, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Maria was the oldest of four children of Felipe Olivares and Amparo Pruneda. Maria has one brother who preceded her in death, Tereso Pruneda; two brothers who still reside in San Luis Potosi, Enrique Pruneda and Manuel Pruneda; and a brother who lives in Pocatello, ID, Rudolfo Pruneda.

Maria was married to Manuel Cavazos on June 21, 1953 in Edinburg TX. Maria and Manuel moved to Aberdeen, ID, in 1960. They planted roots in Aberdeen and raised three children there: Adela Cavazos, who now lives in Pocatello, Marty Cavazos, who lives in Blackfoot, ID, and Manuel Cavazos Jr., who lives in Boise, ID. Maria and Manuel also have a daughter, Socorro Cavazos, who lives in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Maria has six grandchildren: James Zimmerman, whom they also raised, Kristy Brilyn, Maylene Cavazos Buckenforf, Daniel Cavazos, Jordon Cavazos, and Cory Cavazos. Maria became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1979.

Maria Adela Olivares Cavazos lost her battle with cancer after a long hard-fought war. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.