Michelle Prud’homme Hardy, 57, of American Falls, ID, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

Michelle, also known as “Shell” to her family and friends, was born Oct. 17, 1960 in Pocatello, ID. She was the third of four children born to Fred “Pete” and Joan Prud’homme. She started school at Cowichan Station elementary on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. In 1971 the family moved back to American Falls, where she finished school.

Shell was preceded in death by her parents, and younger brother Brian Prud’homme. She is survived by her husband, Brad Hardy; two daughters, Maria (Eduardo) Gabriel, Kaley (Ulises) Palomares; one son, John Medema; and two step-children, Breigh Overman and Tim Hardy. She is also survived by two sisters, Cris (Leonard) Ruff and Suzette (Tracy) Jones; and 12 beloved grandchildren.

Shell loved animals and was constantly rescuing them and then raising them as pets. She even had a pet crow that would follow her to school and dive bomb other students and thus causing a ruckus at school. She loved riding horses whenever she had a chance and owned her own pony when she was in high school. Her dog Jake gave her a lot of comfort during her illness.

She was an avid gardener which she inherited from her Mom and Dad, and was always competing with her friends, family and neighbors to see who could grow the most prized produce. She even went so far as to have her husband Brad build her a good-sized greenhouse in their backyard in order to extend the growing season and to give her a competitive edge. She also kept her parents’ rose and cactus gardens looking beautiful after their deaths.

Michelle will be truly missed by all her friends and family. We will especially miss her wit and laugh which would fill a room. She fought hard to the end and never gave up hope that she would bounce back. I am sure she is looking down on us smiling and grateful for all the love that surrounded her throughout her life.