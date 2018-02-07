Tigers lose to Malad

The Aberdeen High School boys’ basketball team fell to Malad on Friday, Feb. 2 at Malad 51-49.

The Tigers outscored the Dragons in the first and second quarters. The Tigers made 11 in the first and 13 in the second to Malad’s nine in the first and eight in the second. Aberdeen came out of the locker room sluggish and allowed Malad to make 21 in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth. Aberdeen made eight in the third quarter and 17 in the fourth.

Jaxson Wahlen led the team with 17 points. Jake Hall made 14, Dallon Elliott made nine, Dexton Wallace made four, Victor Klassen made three and Bryson Foster made two points.

