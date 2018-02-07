Half a million taxpayers may be able to e-file state and federal taxes free

If you want to file both your federal and state income tax returns online for free, visit the Idaho State Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov. Click on the “Free individual income tax e-file” link (under the “Quick Picks” section).

The Tax Commission’s free e-file page links to companies that offer free online filing for certain taxpayers. If you don’t use these links, you may have to pay to e-file.

“Last year nearly 500,000 Idaho taxpayers most likely qualified to e-file for free,” said Renee Eymann, public information officer for the Tax Commission. “But only about 14,000 of them took advantage of the free-file option.

A lot of people are missing out on a service that can save them some money,” she added.

