AFHS honors Giulio at last home meet

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

American Falls High School honored head wrestling Coach Jim Giulio at the last home meet of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 31, against Marsh Valley. It was the last regular meet for Giulio, who is stepping down from the position after 22 years with the program.

Giulio and his wife, Jennifer, who also works for the school district, will relocate to Northern Idaho to be closer to family.

He has led the team to a series of victories, including five team state titles and eight district high school championships. Before the beginning of this season, he had a 318-101 dual meet record, 112 state placers, 30 individual state champions and seven wrestlers that signed wrestling scholarships to go to college. As the coach for the middle school wrestling team, he had 17 straight district middle school championships.

