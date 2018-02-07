Symposium set to discuss increasing water capacity

Without water, there will be no economic development in Eastern Idaho, and business investment funds will be redirected to competing out-of-state communities. These are among the realities to be discussed Wednesday, Feb. 21, at a half-day water issues symposium.

Water capacity experts, developers, public officials and interested members of the public will come together to discuss issues and water rights for communities and solutions and options for urban areas to meet growth demands while respecting agriculture water needs.

“If Eastern Idaho’s economy is going to grow, we need water, and lots of it. We are holding this symposium because our communities need answers on what to do to access water for growth and expansion,” said Roger Warner, Eastern Idaho Water Rights Coalition president. “At the symposium, we will provide options from the standpoint of advocacy, answer questions and help attendees consider a wide array of solutions.”

He added that among the topics will be discussions of how to convert what he calls old irrigation water rights into new municipal water rights.

