The Aberdeen School District is seeking to hire Part Time Bus Driver(s). Pay is $14.00 per hour with State Retirement benefits available. Applicant must be able to pass a background check and have a Class B or Class C Commercial Drivers License (CDL). Application and full job description can be obtained from the District Office or by calling 397-4113. Employment contingent upon clearance of background check. EOE Closing date for positions will be until filled.

