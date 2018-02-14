Rick Krumenacker of American Falls passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at the age of 64. Rick is survived by his wife, Shauna West Krumenacker.

A viewing will be scheduled for 10 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, at the LDS Church at 650 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID. Bishop Delane Anderson of the American Falls Fourth Ward will officiate.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.