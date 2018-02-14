Aberdeen – Margie Dives Pierce, 96, of Aberdeen passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family.

She was born July 1, 1921 in Malad, ID, to Thomas and Ruth Dives, the third of six children. She grew up and worked hard on her family ranch and graduated from Malad High School in 1939. She married the love of her life Sherman Pierce on March 25, 1939 in Ogden, UT, and the marriage was later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

She was a faithful member of the Aberdeen LDS Second Ward.

She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, tatting, gardening, and making many memories with her family at their cabin in Island Park that she and Sherman built.

She is survived by: one son, Sterling (Connie) Pierce; four daughters, Judy Dayley, Vicki (Bob) Lehman, Janice (Jerry) Lehman and Melanie (Terry) Behunin; two sisters, Iva Lou Young and Verlene Williams; 14 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Sherman Pierce; parents, Thomas and Ruth Dives; brothers, Ren and Tommy Dives; sister, Alicia Bingham; two grandchildren, Michael and Michelle Lehman; and sons-in-law, Don Johns and Marv Dayley.

A viewing will be held Friday, Feb. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Aberdeen. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. at the Aberdeen LDS Church with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will follow services at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.