Helen Steffensen Wren, 87

Helen Monta Steffensen Wren, 87, of Blackfoot, ID, passed away Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, UT.

She was born May 9, 1930 in Wapello, ID, the daughter of Jesse Rasmus Steffensen and Karen Marie Pukkendal Steffensen.

She attended school through the 11th grade in the Blackfoot School District.

On June 4, 1947, she married Theodore F. Wren in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on Nov. 10, 1977.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed being a visiting teacher, primary worker and serving as a compassionate service leader.

She was a member of the Aberdeen Jay-C-ettes where she served as president for one year.

Helen worked as a clerk at Kings in Blackfoot and for Simplot in Aberdeen for 25 years.

She enjoyed cooking and watching television. She loved the holidays, especially Memorial Day. She looked forward to decorating the graves of loved ones with beautiful flowers. She studied the Sunday School lesson in advance every week. Helen loved her family and always looked forward to seeing them. She also enjoyed attending the temple.

She is survived by: her children, Dewane (Melany) Wren of Blackfoot, ID, Patsy (Dale) Hancock of Santaquin, UT, Peggy (John) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Joan Ford of Blackfoot; 13 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents and siblings, Florence, Dencil and Lamar (babies), Virginia Hult, Lila Brown, Carmen Scott, Erma Jones, Ralph, Frank, Wesley, Deloy and Lester Steffensen.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Blackfoot LDS Stake Center, 1650 Highland Drive. The family met with friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center.

Arrangements were under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.