Tigers lose to West Side and Bear Lake

The Aberdeen High School boys’ basketball team lost to West Side on Thursday, Feb. 8 with a score of 71-57 and lost a nail-biter to Bear Lake Saturday, Feb. 10, 58-53. Both games were played in the Tiger Den.

The Tigers weren’t at the game on Thursday, getting outscored in each quarter but the final one. Aberdeen scored 16 in the first, 14 in the second, 12 in the third and 15 in the fourth quarter. West Side scored 19 in the first, 21 in the second, 22 in the third and 9 in the fourth quarter.

Jake Hall led the team with 17 points. Jaxson Wahlen made 13, Dexton Wallace made seven, Bo Knittel made six, Dalton Elliott made five, Mitchell Spence made four, Victor Klassen made three and Alec Feld made two points.

The Tigers also hosted the number one ranked team in the district, Bear Lake. This was also senior night for the Tigers. Seven senior boys, Jake Hall, Jaxson Wahlen, Dallon Elliott, Bryson Foster, Victor Klassen, Bo Knittel and Dexton Wallace, and their parents were honored.

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!