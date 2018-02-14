Humanitarian Fair set

The eighth annual Aberdeen Humanitarian Community Fair and Soup Supper will be held Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Aberdeen Elementary School. The fair is free to all but a free will offering will be accepted to help the needy in the Aberdeen area.

The fair will begin with a flag ceremony. Soup will be served from 5:30 until 7:30. In addition to the free will offering, the committee will be taking items to be donated to the Aberdeen Food Bank. A raffle will be held. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Free door prizes will also be given. A person must be present to win.

The Bingham Crisis Center will be collecting items for women and children in crisis.

