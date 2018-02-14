Henesh signs to play football for Rocky Mountain



American Falls High School senior Cameron Henesh signed to play football at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT. He signed to play tight end for the team.

Henesh said going to Rocky Mountain College just felt like the right fit.

“It just really felt like home,” he said. “The coaches really care for you and what’s best for you.”

While at AFHS, Henesh has also wrestled as well as played basketball and baseball. He was a track participant and part of the Future Farmers of America. He played tight end for AFHS, as well as linebacker.

