Tigers advanced in the district tournament

The Aberdeen High School boys’ basketball team advanced in the district games by beating Malad on Tuesday, Feb. 13 53-43 in the Tiger Den. This game was a play in game and the loser was out of the tournament.

The Tigers came out scoring, hitting 13 points in the first quarter, eight in the second, 18 in the third and 14 in the fourth. Malad made eight in the first, eight in the second, 13 in the third and 14 in the fourth.

Jake Hall led the team with 21 points, Dallon Elliott had 11, Jaxson Wahlen and Bo Knittel each made 10 points and Dexton Wallace made one.

The Tigers then traveled to Bear Lake Thursday, Feb. 15 to face the number one ranked team in the fifth district 2A basketball. The Tigers fell to Bear Lake 65-49.

Aberdeen’s best quarter was the first quarter. They made 15 points that quarter, 13 in the second, 10 in the third and 11 in the fourth. Bear Lake scored 11 in the first, 19 in the second, 16 in the third and 19 again in the fourth.

Jaxson Wahlen led the team this game with 15 points. Jake Hall made 13, Dallon Elliott made six, Bo Knittel made six, Victor Klassen made five and Dexton Wallace made four.

